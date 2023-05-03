Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

