Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 32,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.27. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $395.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

