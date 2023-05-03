Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.86.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 192,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after buying an additional 267,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
