Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 11,699,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,339,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

