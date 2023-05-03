Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a market cap of $303.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

