Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 829,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 373,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,549. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
