InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.25 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 357.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

