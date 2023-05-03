Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $321.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $240.73. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,119 shares of company stock worth $5,153,856. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

