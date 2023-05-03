Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY23 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 4.3 %

NSIT traded up $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.56. 160,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,227. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 38,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at $579,729,697.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.