Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

