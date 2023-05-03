Insight 2811 Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $40,705,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

