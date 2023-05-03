Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,983 shares of company stock worth $2,821,443 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

