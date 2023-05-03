Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 157,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 843,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,932 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,152,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

