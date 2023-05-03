Insight 2811 Inc. Has $396,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 533,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

