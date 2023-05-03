Insight 2811 Inc. Has $115,000 Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.