Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

