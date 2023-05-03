Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 30,785 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,912.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,043,296.01.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 457,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,806. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 331,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

