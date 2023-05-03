Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.37. The company had a trading volume of 268,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $14,406,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 90,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

