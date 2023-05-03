Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of CYTK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. 1,632,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Featured Articles
