Insider Selling: Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) EVP Sells 2,681 Shares of Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $309.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,867. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $312.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.71 and its 200-day moving average is $282.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 366,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $3,167,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 253.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

