Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 1,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,007 shares in the company, valued at $45,733,346.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 326,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,922. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $366.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $49.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Safehold by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 193,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 28.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $9,017,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.