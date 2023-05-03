Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Bob Cowdell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($15,992.00).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of RECI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.59). 280,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,325. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,422.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.50 ($1.96).

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Read More

