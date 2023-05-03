Insider Buying: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Acquires 34,996 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CNA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,308. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,273,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CNA Financial by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 190,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 104,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Stories

