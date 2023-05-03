Insider Buying: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Acquires 4,200 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOH traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,582. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

