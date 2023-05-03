InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Stories

