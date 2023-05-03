Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 94,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.