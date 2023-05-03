Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Stock Position Decreased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 333,588 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $240.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

