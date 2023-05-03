InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.05 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of InMode by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.