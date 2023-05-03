Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19.

Ingredion Trading Up 2.6 %

INGR stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 260,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,751. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 706,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

