Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.74 EPS.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,903. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

