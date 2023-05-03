Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.74 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,903. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.