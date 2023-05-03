Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.