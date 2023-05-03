Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.38

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 193276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

