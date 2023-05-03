ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 26,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 8,687,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.93. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

