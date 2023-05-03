Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 951,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of IMRX stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -1.35. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 577,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Immuneering by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Immuneering

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

