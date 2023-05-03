Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-$9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 billion-$16.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.33 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ITW opened at $234.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.21.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

