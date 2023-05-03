Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $234.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.48. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after buying an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
