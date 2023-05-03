iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 315.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

