IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 11.3%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 61,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 221,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

IGMS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $484.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.22.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

