IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 359,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

IDT Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IDT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,742. IDT has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.05.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422. Insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 96.9% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 44.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

