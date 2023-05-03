ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.27

ICON (ICX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $260.11 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,918,435 coins and its circulating supply is 955,918,386 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,842,753.1518618 with 955,835,669.6343919 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26960341 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $7,855,706.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

