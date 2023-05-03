ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 89,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

