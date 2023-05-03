ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 2,469,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $427.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

