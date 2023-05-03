ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 165 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.75. 317,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,984. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $386.70. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

