ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $7.18 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.41. 291,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,329. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.98 and a 200-day moving average of $422.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

