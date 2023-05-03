ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $5.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 150,454 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,850,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. 1,551,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,169. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.