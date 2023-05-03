ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $12.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.73 and its 200 day moving average is $346.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

