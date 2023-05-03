ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

ISRG traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.67. 479,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

