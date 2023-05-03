ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.36. 1,356,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,769. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

