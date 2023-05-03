ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 7,115 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up about 1.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,121. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.