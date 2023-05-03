Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-$4.25 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $87.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

